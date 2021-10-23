Tropical Storm Rick Is Approaching

Could affect the region



The National Meteorological Service confirmed the formation of tropical storm "Rick" in the Pacific Ocean, located early Saturday morning 375 kilometers south-southwest of Acapulco, Guerrero, and 670 kilometers south-southeast of Manzanillo, Colima. The initial forecast indicates that this tropical cyclone will move almost parallel to the Mexican coasts and will recurve during this weekend to head towards the mainland at a point that may still vary between the coasts of Michoacán, Colima and Jalisco. Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, meteorologist of the Scientific Committee of Civil Protection of Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas, informed that it is very probable that this tropical storm will become a hurricane during the course of this Saturday. He explained that the first mathematical models placed it impacting as a hurricane on the coasts of Lázaro Cárdenas (Michoacán) and Manzanillo (Colima), although it is possible that it could reach the coast of Jalisco.

He pointed out that according to the forecasts, this Saturday the tropical cyclone will become a hurricane, so the recommendation is for the population to keep informed through official channels of the development of the meteorological phenomenon. It is worth mentioning that the members of the Scientific Committee of Civil Protection of Puerto Vallarta and Banderas Bay will be keeping a watchful eye on the effects of this tropical cyclone in the coming hours in order to make decisions regarding possible effects in the region.

Surveillance Zone

On the other hand, the National Meteorological Service announced that a surveillance zone will be maintained for the effects of the tropical cyclone from Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, to Punta San Telmo, Michoacán; also to Técpan de Galeana, Guerrero, and from Punta San Telmo, Michoacán, to Manzanillo, Colima.

The rains produced by the system could generate an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides and floods in areas of Guerrero and Oaxaca; in addition, winds with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h and swells of 1 to 3 meters in height are forecast on the coasts of these entities, the federal agency published. It also pointed out the need for the population in general to take extreme precautions in the areas of the aforementioned states due to rain, wind and waves (including maritime navigation) and to heed the recommendations issued by the authorities of the National Civil Protection System in each entity. It should be noted that as the tropical phenomenon progresses and becomes a hurricane, the possibility of rainfall in the states of Jalisco and Nayarit, as well as in the region of Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas, will increase