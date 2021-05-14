Up to 20 Pacific Cyclones Forecast

In the case of the Pacific Ocean, where Jalisco and, of course, Puerto Vallarta and the municipalities of the Jalisco coast are located, authorities are forecasting between 14 and 20 named weather systems, of which between seven and 10 will be tropical storms and three to five category 1 or 2 hurricanes, plus four to five category 3 to 5. It is for this reason that the state unit of Civil Protection in Jalisco, announced that its personnel is prepared to face the eventualities that this hurricane season brings to the coasts of the state and its five municipalities: Puerto Vallarta, Cabo Corrientes, Tomatlan, La Huerta, and Cihuatlan. ANTICIPATED CYCLONE Although the official start of the season is May 15, tropical storm "Andres" emerged on May 9, making it the "earliest formation in the Pacific", said Blanca Jimenez, head of the National Water Commission (Conagua) at a press conference. "The previous record was held by tropical storm "Adrian", which opened on May 10, 2017. In addition, this is the second consecutive year in the Pacific with cyclone formation before the official start of the rainy season and tropical cyclones". he said.

Forecasts for the Rainy Season

The Conagua forecast between 15 and 19 named systems in the Atlantic Ocean, of which between eight and 12 will be tropical storms, between four and five category 1 or 2 hurricanes, and three to four category 3 to 5 hurricanes. For the Pacific, where Jalisco is located, I expect 14 to 20 named systems, of which seven to 10 will be tropical storms, three to five hurricanes, category 1 or 2, plus four to five category 3 to 5 hurricanes. "Considering that the average number of impacts in the country is four to five and that above-average activity is forecast on both coasts, we are expecting to have between five to seven impacts on national territory by 2021," Jiménez said.ing that the rainy season will again "be above average" after being brought forward in record time. In the case of the Pacific Ocean, where Jalisco and, of course, Puerto Vallarta and the municipalities of the Jalisco coast are located, authorities are forecasting between 14 and 20 named weather systems, of which between seven and 10 will be tropical storms and three to five category 1 or 2 hurricanes, plus four to five category 3 to 5. It is for this reason that the state unit of Civil Protection in Jalisco, announced that its personnel is prepared to face the eventualities that this hurricane season brings to the coasts of the state and its five municipalities: Puerto Vallarta, Cabo Corrientes, Tomatlan, La Huerta, and Cihuatlan.

Anticipated Cyclone

Although the official start of the season is May 15, tropical storm "Andres" emerged on May 9, making it the "earliest formation in the Pacific", said Blanca Jimenez, head of the National Water Commission (Conagua) at a press conference. "The previous record was held by tropical storm "Adrian", which opened on May 10, 2017. In addition, this is the second consecutive year in the Pacific with cyclone formation before the official start of the rainy season and tropical cyclones". he said.

