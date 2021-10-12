What the Passage of Hurricane Pamela Will Cause Today

The passage of hurricane "Pamela" off the coasts of the states of Nayarit and Sinaloa will leave some rain in this region of the Bay of Banderas. The hurricane was located this Tuesday afternoon by the National Meteorological Service 280 kilometers south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, and 430 kilometers southwest of Mazatlan, Sinaloa. The closest point to the state of Jalisco where the hurricane was located was at noon on Tuesday at 355 kilometers west of Cabo Corrientes. Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, meteorologist of the Scientific Committee of Civil Protection of Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas, reported that in the region of the Bay of Banderas dawned with partially cloudy skies, "there will be skies mixed with clouds and sun at midday with increasing clouds in the afternoon".

He added that, of course, the possibility of rains in the region of Puerto Vallarta and Banderas Bay is increasing, but especially for Wednesday and Thursday.

WIND, RAINS AND HIGH WAVES The National Meteorological Service forecasts very heavy rains with occasional heavy rains in Baja California Sur and Sinaloa; very heavy rains in Sonora (south), Chihuahua (southwest), Durango (west), Nayarit and Jalisco (Sierra Occidental region), as well as occasional heavy rains in Colima. In addition, wind gusts of 80 to 100 kilometers per hour and swells of 3 to 5 meters on the coasts of Baja California Sur, Sinaloa and Nayarit are forecast, as well as wind gusts of 60 to 70 kilometers per hour and swells of 2 to 3 meters on the coasts of Jalisco.