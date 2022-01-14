Yesterday, Seven Earthquakes In Puerto Vallarta



The National Seismological Service reported the registration of at least seven minor earthquakes in the area of influence of Puerto Vallarta, in the Mexican Pacific. The federal agency published in its daily report that this Wednesday, January 12, 2022, the seven telluric movements were registered in a little more than 12 hours, six of them offshore and only one on land. The first earthquake was reported in the sea at 02:16 hours at 89 kilometers southwest of Puerto Vallarta, with a magnitude of 3.9 degrees and a depth of 16 kilometers. The second movement was also registered offshore at 05:03 hours at 102 kilometers southwest of Puerto Vallarta, with a magnitude of 3.1 degrees and at a depth of 16 kilometers. The third earthquake was reported offshore at 05:34 hours at 106 kilometers southwest of Puerto Vallarta, with a magnitude of 3.4 degrees and a depth of 16 kilometers.

Three Earthquakes, Only Minutes Apart: It is worth mentioning that the following three earthquakes in the area of influence of Puerto Vallarta, in the Mexican Pacific, were reported only 38 minutes apart with very similar location, magnitude and depth. Thus, the fourth movement was also registered offshore at 05:41 hours at 85 kilometers west of Puerto Vallarta, with a magnitude of 3.3 degrees and a depth of 15 kilometers. The fifth earthquake was reported offshore at 06:17 hours at 99 kilometers southwest of Puerto Vallarta, with a magnitude of 3.4 degrees and at a depth of 16 kilometers. The sixth movement was also registered offshore at 06:19 hours at 102 kilometers southwest of Puerto Vallarta, with a magnitude of 3.3 degrees and at a depth of 15 kilometers.

Last Earthquake Of The Day, Reported On Land: The seventh and last earthquake of the day was reported on land at 14:52 hours only 53 kilometers south of Puerto Vallarta, with a magnitude of 3.2 degrees and at a depth of 30 kilometers. It must be said that the Municipal Unit of Civil Protection and Firefighters of Puerto Vallarta did not receive any reports from neighbors after the series of earthquakes registered during the early morning and afternoon of this Wednesday, January 12, 2022. In social networks, several users who were aware of the seventh and last earthquake of this Wednesday published that they did not feel the telluric movement, which went practically unnoticed by most of the population.