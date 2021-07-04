Yesterdays Earthquake in Vallarta was a Magnitude of 5.6



This Saturday night, July 3rd at 9:45 pm a 5.6 magnitude earthquake was registered on the Richter scale, whose epicenter was registered in the sea of the Bay of Banderas at 108 kilometers northwest of Ixtapa, Jalisco, located 15 kilometers from Puerto Vallarta. The earthquake was registered at a depth of 13 kilometers, according to the National Seismological Service (Servicio Sismológico Nacional). In Puerto Vallarta there were those who did not feel the telluric movement, although other people acknowledged that they did feel the tremor, which lasted less than a minute. The Municipal Civil Protection Unit reported no damages or nervous crises among the population that did feel the quake.

The tremor was much commented among neighbors of Puerto Vallarta and Bahia de Banderas, among whom there were very different opinions, as there were those who said they felt it strongly in areas such as San Pancho and Valle Dorado, in Bahia de Banderas, while in neighborhoods such as La Aurora, Los Portales and Arboledas people said they did not feel anything. Even in Gaviotas, Aralias and Los Sauces people said they did not notice anything. In addition, the State Civil Protection Unit informed on its twitter account, that officers from the command posts located in Puerto Vallarta and Cihuatlan also began monitoring the surrounding municipalities after the earthquake was reported in those entities. It was reported that in the municipality of Cabo Corrientes its inhabitants did feel the earthquake, especially in El Tuito, the municipal capital of this demarcation, with no damage or people affected.