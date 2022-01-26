New Day Opens For Latecomers



First, the vaccination schedules of those who have lagged behind with the Sinovac vaccine will be completed in Puerto Vallarta before starting with the application of the AstraZeneca booster to those between 50 and 59 years old who completed the schedule in August 2021. In this way, the second doses of the Sinovac biologic will be administered on Wednesday, January 26th to those who have already received a first inoculation of the vaccine from this pharmaceutical company. According to the information provided by the regional coordination of the Welfare Secretariat, which also confirmed that the day that had been announced to be held this Tuesday, January 25, to begin with the booster vaccination of the 50-year-olds, will be postponed. POSTPONED DATE Both the regional coordination of the Welfare Secretariat and the VIII Sanitary Region of the SSJ, decided to postpone the day scheduled for this Tuesday, in which the AstraZeneca vaccine would be applied, which was also applied in first and second doses to this age group that completed the scheme from August 3 to 5, 2021.



Postponement of the booster between the lapse of the second dose and the recommended booster at six months, which is about to be completed, added to the fact that in August of last year there were several days to complete the vaccination scheme, in the first days of the month in La Lija, where only about two thousand fifty children attended, so that other days should have been held in the second half of that month in more venues such as the Dome of Ixtapa and Naval Hospital, where it is estimated that ten thousand were inoculated with the biologicals. REGISTRATION IS REQUESTED While the time comes to receive the biological vaccine, the organizers of these days are calling for people from 50 to 59 years old to register in the federal platform of mi vacuna. Likewise, those latecomers who are about to complete the Sinovac scheme are reminded that when they go on Wednesday, the vaccination centers to be confirmed will be the usual ones in La Lija and the Naval Hospital, with the usual schedule from nine in the morning to five in the afternoon. They should not forget to bring the proof of the first dose and again the vaccination record that can be downloaded from the platform https://mivacuna.salud.gob.mx/index.php.