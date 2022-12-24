Active Covid-19 Cases Spread In Mexico



Although the Ministry of Health assured that during the sixth wave of COVID, infections would increase "slowly", active cases of Sars-Cov-2 shot up four times more in the last month.

"The cases, in comparison with the speed at which the fourth or fifth wave was registered, are increasing gradually," assured this week the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo Lopez Gatell-Ramirez.

However, according to the technical reports issued week by week by the agency, as of December 13, the active cases in the country were 20,642; however, on November 22 (which includes the week from November 8 to 21) the detected cases were 5,957.

This means that, between November 22 and December 13, the number of active cases in Mexico increased by 14,685, i.e. four times more.

HOW HAVE ACTIVE CASES INCREASED IN MEXICO IN THE LAST MONTH?

Figures from the Ministry of Health show that active cases soared in the last 4 weeks as follows:

November 22: 5 thousand 957 active cases.

November 29: 7,829 active cases

December 6: 13 thousand 722 active cases

December 13th: 20,642 active cases

WHAT HAS BEEN THE MOST LETHAL WAVE OF COVID IN MEXICO?

According to health authorities, the second wave was the most lethal. From the third wave onwards it began to decrease and now, in the sixth, "mortality is frankly low, fortunately", as a result of the extensive vaccination throughout the country, said López-Gatell.

The international scientific community predicts that COVID-19 will progressively enter a seasonal phase, that is, without waves of contagion in spring and summer, and that it will be just one more of the 360 identified respiratory viruses that affect people.

HOW MANY COVID CASES AND DEATHS WERE RECORDED IN THE LAST WEEK?

In the last seven days, Mexico reported 19,848 new cases and 107 deaths due to COVID-19.

According to the weekly technical report of the Ministry of Health, as of Tuesday, December 13, Mexico accumulated 7,165,257 positive cases and 330,699 deaths due to the virus.

The estimated number of active cases of COVID continues to rise, and as of this Tuesday, 20,642 cases have been detected, predominantly in the following states: Quintana Roo, Mexico City, Tabasco, Yucatan, Sonora, Chihuahua, Baja California, Campeche, Morelos and Nuevo Leon.

In the last week there was an increase of 7,527 estimated active cases of COVID, from 14,887 to 22,404.

WHAT SANITARY MEASURES MAY RETURN DUE TO THE SIXTH WAVE OF COVID?

Although the Ministry of Health specified that measures such as the use of masks and vaccines are not mandatory, it issued the following recommendations to avoid contagion:

1).-Keep the shelter at home.

2).-Keep a healthy distance from each other

3) Practice etiquette sneezing with the internal angle of the elbow.

4) Wash hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol-gel. 5) Clean hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol-gel.

5) Clean work or home surfaces.

6) Correctly use the mouth cover, mainly in closed and crowded spaces.