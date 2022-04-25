Drive Thru For Covid-19



IMSS Today is the start of the "drive thru" campaign, and is directed to all persons over 18 years of age who have not yet completed their vaccination schedule, or who have not yet received any doses for any reason. The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Puerto Vallarta informed that it will be applying the vaccine against the coronavirus to people who wish to receive it in the "Autovac" modality, Those interested in receiving the first, second, third and fourth doses of the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company's biological vaccine may come in their car or motorcycle to receive the vaccine without having to get out of the vehicle.

The vaccines will be administered by IMSS personnel in Puerto Vallarta, in the parking lot of the Sams Club store, in front of the local terminal, from Monday through Sunday and from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The IMSS informed that once the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus has been applied in Puerto Vallarta, those who have received the biological vaccine at that moment will only have to wait 10 minutes at the place for observation, in case they do not present any discomfort or reaction, they will be able to withdraw. It should be noted that the Secretary of Health of Jalisco made a call to the population in general not to miss this opportunity to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, especially now that the number of covid-19 infections has been at a low in Puerto Vallarta for almost a month and very few new infections of the disease have been reported.