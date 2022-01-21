Governor Of Jalisco Tests Positive



Surprised and without symptoms, the Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, expressed himself this Thursday morning when through a message on his social networks he informed the Jalisco society that he tested positive for COVID-19, after learning that some of his closest collaborators had been infected. "Yesterday afternoon I was confirmed of some cases of very close co-workers with whom I was in contact in recent days that came out positive, and so I took a test yesterday afternoon evening, of which I got the results very early today, and I want to inform you that I came out positive to COVID, the truth is that I was surprised by the news, because I have no symptoms, I'm fine, in fact I had just taken a test last Friday, it had come out negative in the meeting we had of the entire cabinet."

Calm And In Isolation: In this sense, the state president said he was calm and that he would isolate himself, although he affirmed that he would continue working to be aware of Jalisco's affairs. "I have been monitoring this issue permanently during this time, but today I came out positive, and I am calm, I am going to stay here working locked up at home, we are going to be attentive to the affairs of Jalisco, of course I trust that I will be fine, I feel calm because I do not have, I insist, any type of pain, any type of discomfort, my daughter Natalia also came out positive and is the same, very well, without any type of symptoms, let's hope to continue like this, I will keep you informed, of anything that is necessary, we will be in communication."

He Is Optimistic: Finally, Enrique Alfaro highlighted that after two years of staying healthy, this time it was his turn and he expressed his optimism because he will make it through. "I endured almost two years without getting infected, it was undoubtedly a blessing, today it was my turn and I hope things turn out well, I send them my greetings and we will get through this." It is worth mentioning that Jalisco is close to 450 thousand positive cases, while in Puerto Vallarta so far this year more than three thousand infections have been reported so far this month, approximately 150 cases per day. In view of such a scenario of incidence of contagions, the hotline of the Jalisco Ministry of Health (SSJ), which deals with emerging and reemerging diseases, such as COVID-19, reinforced its attention to the public, which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and in the last two weeks the increase reached from 189 on the first day, to 1,081; of which 25 percent had a suspected or felt case of COVID-19.