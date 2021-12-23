Mexico Drops Two Places Worldwide

The country went from third to fifth place with 225 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants. Two years after the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and with the arrival of the omicron variant, the study recorded a total of 262.8 million people infected and 5.2 million deaths worldwide, with the United States, the Netherlands and France being the main focus of attention due to the increase in infections in recent months; South Africa is also a country of alert, as the first variant originated there. The American continent is characterized by accumulating the countries with the highest death rates in relation to the population. In 2020, Mexico ranked third in the number of deaths due to covid-19, while in 2021, it dropped two positions, reaching fifth place with 225 deaths; the list is led by Brazil, followed by Argentina, Colombia, and the United States.

With respect to the total number of active cases registered up to November 30, Mexico occupies the tenth of 20 places with 347,669, the list is led by the United States with 9 million, 429,066 cases. According to data from a study carried out by the Belisario Dominguez Institute of the Mexican Senate, Mexico is 17th on the list of countries with the highest number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants, being surpassed by countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Argentina and the Netherlands, which is ranked number one. To date, 54.50% of the world's population has been vaccinated. In this regard, Mexico ranks 17th in immunization of its population with a rate. Of 58,730 people inoculated per 100,000 inhabitants, being surpassed by countries such as Cuba, Singapore, the United States and Portugal. The African continent shows the greatest lag in vaccination, with a percentage of 11.00 percent; there, 25 countries have less than 10% of their population vaccinated. Although the variant is still being studied by scientists around the world, some have pointed out that Omicron is likely to weaken the efficacy of vaccines, so authorities in European countries have taken new measures.