One More Unpleasant Possible Symptom of Coronavirus

Covid-19 disease is a respiratory infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus; however, this does not mean that other symptoms, such as unusual diarrhea, cannot occur. That is why it is important to pay attention to any discomfort and not to self-medicate to not interfere with the treatment that is really required.

Research from the Mayo Clinic (United States) identifies gastrointestinal discomfort as one of the symptoms that may occur due to COVID-19; even before respiratory symptoms appear. Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, and especially unusual diarrhea may be the first thing a person infected with the coronavirus experiences.

Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 can appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus and can range from mild to severe. The most common are headache, fever, fatigue and cough. When gastrointestinal problems appear first, you may mistakenly believe you have eaten something bad, but a day or two later you will experience other discomforts: headache, fever, fatigue, cough, sore throat, loss of smell and/or taste.

In any case, if you have been in contact with a positive case or have suspicion of COVID-19, you should consult your doctor so that he/she can clarify what health problem you are suffering from; as well as contact the Call Center enabled to receive guidance and, if necessary, be referred to a test that identifies the coronavirus. It is reminded that the best weapon against the pandemic is to avoid getting sick.

The Secretary of Health of Jalisco (SSI) invites the population to follow the prevention measures; use masks properly (can reduce up to 90 percent the risk of infection), stay for a short time in public spaces, keep a distance of 1.5 meters between people, and wash your hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based gel at 70 percent.

If any person presents symptoms such as persistent cough, respiratory distress, fever that does not subside, or blood oxygenation decreases to less than 92, he/she should go to an emergency unit and not wait for a confirmatory COVID-19 test.