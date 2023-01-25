Vaccination Days Against Covid-19 Available In Jalisco



Starting this week, the Ministry of Health of Jalisco (SSJ) will open the vaccination against COVID-19 in the 125 municipalities of Jalisco, a campaign aimed solely at protecting children between 5 and 11 years of age from this disease. The campaign will be strengthened by having at least one point per municipal territory to apply the biologic.



The agency calls on mothers, fathers or guardians not to leave incomplete schemes and to take advantage of this opportunity to administer the second dose to their children in this age range, who only have one dose (there should be two with an interval of at least 21 days). It is very important to reiterate that the vaccine is only being administered in its pediatric presentation throughout the state and there are no open days for any other group.



The recommendation of pediatric infectologists of the SSJ is to vaccinate your children, despite the fact that the symptoms of COVID-19 in children under 12 years of age are usually mild, as this reduces the risk of complications and death, if they become infected with the coronavirus.



VACCINATION



In Jalisco, from January 16 to 20, 511 vaccinations against COVID-19 were administered to children from 5 to 11 years old. This week, the application of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine continues in health centers in the state. No appointment is required.



It is important to present complete documentation: CURP, federal record, official identification (of the adult accompanying the minor) and, if applicable, proof of the last dose received and appointment with printed QR.