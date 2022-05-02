Vallarta Hosts The Medical Congress



The Puerto Vallarta Convention Center (CICPV) will gather professionals and internationals at the 30th International Congress of Endoscopic Surgery 2023 to learn about the latest technological innovations.



The congress will take place from May 2 to 7 and is organized by the Mexican Association of Endoscopic Surgery AC.



Endoscopic Surgery AC (AMCE) and will count with the participation of 42 international professionals and 200 national professionals and an average of 1,500 doctors, all of them with great experience and long trajectory in Endoscopic Surgery.



Magaly Fregoso Ortiz, director of the CICPV, highlighted that after the pandemic period, congress planners have resumed the activity and it is expected that the trend will continue towards the destination, which has all the facilities for the events to be successful.



He thanked the organizing committee presided by Dr. Jorge Ugalde Velázquez for choosing Puerto Vallarta to carry out such an important event. He also invited the tourism service providers to attend them as they deserve, since this not only contributes to the promotion of the destination but also to the economic benefit.



According to Dr. Jorge Fernando Ugalde Velázquez, president of the Mexican Association of Endoscopic Surgery, the function of the association is to promote and support the progress of surgery in Mexico, and the theoretical and practical growth of the country's surgeons.



He recognizes that the world is going through an unprecedented health emergency, however, the Mexican Association of Endoscopic Surgery has maintained its assistance and academic work and intends to increase it progressively.



This being our 30th anniversary, we hope that the scientific, cultural and celebratory program we have prepared will be satisfactory for the attendees and their companions," said Ugalde Velázquez.



The congress will be attended by medical professionals from different countries such as Colombia, Italy, USA, Portugal, Peru, Spain and Mexico.