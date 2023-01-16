Worrying Increase In Cases Of Depression



On Friday, January 13, the World Day for the Fight against Depression was commemorated.



A disease that has been getting worse over the years, and it seems that not much progress has been made, as cases continue to increase over the years, without seeing an advance.



On the contrary, this disease has killed thousands of people in the world and cases continue to increase and the WHO predicted that if emphasis is not placed on controlling it, it will affect millions more people by 2030.



The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that this disease currently affects a little more than 280 million people in the world, which makes it a real challenge for governments in terms of public health.



According to experts in the field, psychiatrists of the country, the figures given by the WHO, regarding depression: it is the second cause of disability in people, as it affects the emotional, occupational, social and economic areas.



According to studies Mexico ranks 16th in suffering from this disease in its population, which affects 8% of the population and has a prevalence of 5 to 17 percent. With respect to women, according to studies, women are more affected or are more likely to fall into depression.



On the contrary, in men the feeling is stronger, so men commit suicide by hanging, with firearms or throwing themselves into the void.



In general, it affects the entire population, including minors, due to different causes and situations.