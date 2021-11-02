10,000 Vaccines Still Available in PV

This week there will be three new vaccination days against covid-19, for stragglers in Puerto Vallarta, as informed by the Secretary of Health of Jalisco. Today the details of the three vaccination days in Puerto Vallarta for first and second doses of the pharmaceutical company Sinovac will be announced. The agency announced that they are scheduled for November 3rd, 4th and 5th. According to the state agency, the vaccination days will be carried out as on the most recent occasion, that is to say, there will be an available batch of 10 thousand doses of Sinovac, which will be applied at the sports unit La Lija, from nine in the morning to five in the afternoon. It should be remembered that the Sinovac laboratory's biologic was applied exclusively to young people from 18 to 29 years of age, as well as pregnant women of nine or more weeks of gestation, so that this time it will be the same in the three vaccination days scheduled to begin tomorrow, Wednesday.

As in each new vaccination day, the Ministry of Health of Jalisco is reminding those interested in receiving the vaccine to bring with them the printed My Vaccine form, as well as their INE or CURP credentials, since without these proofs it will be difficult to receive the vaccine in question. It is worth mentioning that this Monday the Social Communication Department of the municipal government extended an invitation to the press conference to inform details. The press conference will be held at the Municipal Administrative Unit UMA, located on the third floor, where they will officially announce the details of these three new vaccination days for stragglers in Puerto Vallarta. The government announced that the press conference will be attended by municipal authorities, the Eighth Sanitary Region and the Municipal Secretary of Welfare of the region.