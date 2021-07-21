18 Years of Age and Older to Be Vaccinated This Friday

After Tuesday's meeting between the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramirez, and the president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the federal government attended one of the state governor's requests to direct strategies and geographically distribute the vaccines to specific regions such as Puerto Vallarta, even though dates and schedules have yet to be defined, which will be announced this Friday. For this reason, the vaccination against the coronavirus to the entire population over 18 years of age in the tourist destination will begin next Friday.

The governor confirmed the authorization from the federal government to have the vaccines and to be able to start the vaccination process this Friday in order to cover the entire population of this important tourist destination of our state and of the country and to be able to avoid the risk and contagions as they increase. Jalisco proposed to the federal authorities, since the first meeting with the President of Mexico, to have a decisive opinion in the definition of the criteria for the application of the vaccines and to concentrate on the sectors and strategic places that will allow to stop the contagions, in order to generate the conditions for the return to classes in person. The Board of Health will be in charge of informing about the details of the inoculation in Puerto Vallarta, and will be waiting for the authorization of the following proposals put on the table of the Mexican government. For now it is necessary that those who are interested in receiving the dose of the vaccine against covid-19, register at the following link:https://mivacuna.salud.gob.mx/