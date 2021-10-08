6 Million Doses Applied



The Secretary of Health of the state, Fernando Petersen Aranguren, informed that Jalisco managed to apply 6 million doses against covid 19, throughout the entity, since the vaccination campaigns began last January, he also thanked the young people for the excellent response to receive the vaccine against the coronavirus, he also mentioned that this week there are campaigns in 91 municipalities in the interior of the state, so that by October 8, first dose campaigns would have been completed for all population groups over 18 years old in the 125 municipalities of the state of Jalisco. I also anticipate that this week we are planning to hold campaigns in 91 municipalities in the interior of the state, so that by October 8, first dose campaigns would have been completed for all the population groups over 18 years of age in the 125 municipalities of Jalisco. This means that the entire population will have had the opportunity to access a dose of vaccine.

However, the state's Secretary of Health said that there will soon be days for people who have not been vaccinated against the new coronavirus and who for some reason have not been vaccinated. Petersen Aranguren highlighted the great participation that was registered this Wednesday in the vaccination days aimed at the application of the first dose for people from 18 to 29 years old in 91 municipalities in the interior of the state, which concludes next Friday. This Wednesday was a historic day, when 116 thousand vaccines against covid-19 were applied in a single day, which is a record in the country, this past Wednesday 500 thousand (doses) were applied. That is to say, 20 percent of all the vaccines that were applied that day in all of Mexico were applied in the state of Jalisco