788 Positive Cases Reported In Vallarta

Six times more than in January 2021

So far this month of January, Puerto Vallarta has accumulated 778 contagions of coronavirus and two deaths due to this disease, according to figures from the Jalisco and federal government Health Secretariats. As of last Saturday, the Jalisco Radar System counted a total of 22,230 accumulated infections during the Covid-19 pandemic in the port. For its part, the Health Secretariat of the federal government counted a total of 798 accumulated deaths in almost 22 months of the pandemic in this municipality. SIX TIMES MORE CONTAGIONS Last year, at this same time, the Jalisco Radar System counted only 130 coronavirus infections as of January 8, 2021, and 16 deaths. The statistics between January 2021 and January 2022 reflect a 614 percent increase (six times more) in the number of positive cases reported in the first eight days of this year. This is an increase that is generally present in the state of Jalisco. It is for this reason that in view of the "explosive" growth in the number of infections registered at the beginning of the year, the members of the Jalisco Health Board will meet this Monday morning.

The purpose will be to establish the new sanitary and restrictive measures to be applied from now on in the 125 municipalities of Jalisco, including Puerto Vallarta, where the number of Covid-19 infections has increased significantly. OMICRON AND PEAK OF CONTAGIONS It should be noted that the growth of Covid-19 cases and the arrival of the new Omicron variant in Jalisco continue to have an impact on the estimates for the state, which project a less favorable situation than the last wave of infections experienced between July and August. According to projections by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) of the University of Washington, the fourth peak of infection in Jalisco could be up to eight times higher than the previous peak