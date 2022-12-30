Alarm For Covid-19 In ZM



A total of 1,211 rapid COVID-19 detection tests were applied in the last week in the modules set up by the Jalisco Health Secretariat in the Metropolitan Zone and the 13 sanitary regions.



This was informed this Monday by the Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ), which said that 19% of the total were positive. This means that on average, out of every five tests, at least one was positive for the coronavirus.



The strategy, he said, will continue until December 30. From Monday to Friday, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, and until December 30, the Jalisco Ministry of Health will be conducting free rapid tests for COVID-19.



The modules are located, in the case of Guadalajara, next to the municipal presidency in the Centro Tapatío; in Zapopan they will be at the Tren Ligero Zapopan Centro station, in Tonalá at Plaza Tonalá and in Tlaquepaque at the Portales de la Presidencia Municipal Tlaquepaque.



There will also be free COVID-19 tests at public points in the regions of the State such as Colotlán, Tamazula, Autlán, Ciudad Guzmán, Ameca and Puerto Vallarta, among others. The addresses are published on the web page coronavirus.jalisco.gob.mx and on the social networks of the Ministry of Health of Jalisco, where information of interest about the virus is also shared, as well as the current anti-virus vaccination campaigns.



The shots are taken from the population (children and adults) with respiratory symptoms such as fever, headache, general malaise, cough, chest pain, sore throat and/or runny nose. In this way people will be able to know their diagnosis and take preventive measures and medical attention if required.



These are the recommendations to avoid the increase of cases.



The state agency requests the population to use masks in case of suffering from any respiratory disease, even if it is not COVID-19; or if you are immunosuppressed or feel at risk of infection. It is a right to use it. Likewise, it is recommended to continue with frequent hand washing with soap and water and/or use 70% alcohol gel; avoid crowds in closed spaces.



These measures protect vulnerable people and those who have not been vaccinated.



To reduce the risk of severity, it is important to be vaccinated against Covid-19 (available only for ages five to eleven years). It is also important to be vaccinated against influenza (older adults, children 6 months to 5 years old, people with chronic diseases, pregnant women and health care personnel).



In case of symptoms of respiratory disease, do not self-medicate, go to the doctor. In case of persistent cough, respiratory distress, fever that does not subside or blood oxygenation less than 92, go to an emergency unit and do not wait for a confirmatory test of the infection.



In case a person requires more information, or wishes to request orientation about the disease or the application of virus detection tests, he/she can call the Call Center of the Secretariat of Health of Jalisco at 33 3823 3220.