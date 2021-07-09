Alcohol Decreases Vaccine Effectiveness



The Secretary of Health has insisted among the people who come to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in the sports unit La Lija, in the El Pitillal Delegation, that it is essential not to drink alcohol up to 72 hours after having received the dose, regardless of the pharmaceutical to which the biologic belongs. He even says over the loudspeaker to the people who wait to receive the vaccine sitting down that the ideal would be to wait up to 15 days to ingest intoxicating beverages. Researchers and experts who have studied the issue have warned that consuming alcohol could reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine against the coronavirus, as it would cause an unfavorable effect on the immune system.

ALCOHOL DOES AFFECT THE IMMUNE RESPONSE According to Shenna Cruishank, a lecturer in biomedical sciences at the University of Manchester, people who have already received the first dose should avoid drinking alcohol, because it would affect the body's immune response to the injected drug. "It is necessary for the immune system to function at its best to have a good response to the vaccine, so it is not recommended to drink alcohol the night before or after," said Cruishank. According to international media mentions, it has been published that alcohol can alter the composition of the microorganisms in the intestine that help stop the spread of bacteria and viruses. This means that white blood cells, which are responsible for releasing antibodies to attack the covid-19 virus and other bacteria, will be severely affected or may become impaired in their ability to fight pathogens. Professor Sheena Cruishank explained that it is the lymphocytes that are in charge of responding to any infectious threat, which is why it is not advisable to drink alcohol at the time of vaccination, and even after 72 hours, although it is indeed advisable to allow the recommended two weeks to pass.