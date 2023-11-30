Alert Regarding COVID-19



This December, it's essential to take care regarding COVID-19. Since the appearance of the Coronavirus, the entire world has had to make radical changes to protect the health and well-being of loved ones. Such has been the shift that when we hear someone sneeze, our minds become alert. It's normal to think about this scenario because it's what we have experienced year after year with the arrival of December.

Coronavirus is an extensive family of viruses that cause illnesses in both animals and humans. Especially in humans, respiratory infections can range from the common cold to more severe diseases like Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome. The most recently discovered Coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19.

COVID-19 is the infectious disease caused by the Coronavirus that has stirred the entire world, causing a pandemic that affected the global economy and led to the deaths of thousands of people. The most common symptoms include fever, dry cough, and fatigue. Some patients may experience aches, nasal congestion, sore throat, or diarrhea. These symptoms are usually mild and appear gradually. Some individuals become infected but exhibit very mild symptoms. Most people recover from the illness without needing hospital treatment. However, individuals with underlying conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, cancer, AIDS, etc., are vulnerable to the severity of COVID-19. Hence, it's crucial to take care, protect, and prevent during this period as the virus gains significant strength due to favorable climatic conditions.

In Puerto Vallarta, apart from COVID-19, there is a simultaneous presence of two or more diseases in an individual, known as Comorbidity. According to data from the Ministry of Economy, on the Jalisco coast in Puerto Vallarta, the Comorbidity among deceased individuals due to hypertension is 66.7%, followed by chronic kidney failure at 33%, diabetes at 16.7%, cardiovascular diseases at an equal rate of 16.7%, and smokers at 16.7%.

In Puerto Vallarta, individuals aged 25 to 29 are the most susceptible to acquiring COVID-19, followed by those aged 30 to 34, and then individuals aged 35 to 54. The least susceptible to this disease are children aged 10 to 14 years old.