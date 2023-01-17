All-Terrain Ambulances Delivered In Jalisco

The last ambulance was delivered to the Wixárika community of San Miguel Huaixtita

To strengthen pre-hospital care in the northern part of the state, in recent days, the state governor, Enrique Álfaro Ramírez, delivered four 4X4 ambulances to the Wixaritari communities of San Miguel Huaixtita, Pueblo Nuevo, San Sebastián Teponahuaxtlán and Tuxpan De Bolaños, in the municipalities of Mezquitic and Bolaños.

The last ambulance was delivered to the Wixárika community of San Miguel Huaixtita, one of the most remote localities in the state, with transfers of up to eight hours to the Huejuquilla Community Hospital, twelve hours to the Colotlán Regional Hospital and more than fifteen hours to the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area.

With an investment of $10.7 million pesos for the four units, more than 18,000 inhabitants of the Wixárika mountain range in 93 communities in the municipalities of Mezquitic and Bolaños will benefit.

This is the first time that all-terrain vehicles have been acquired for pre-hospital care, which were specially adapted for the topographical conditions of the region and have the capacity to access mountainous terrain without endangering the safety of medical personnel and patients.

EQUIPPED UNITS

The units are equipped with a semiautomatic external defibrillator (DESA) and specialized equipment to attend relative emergencies, which can be upgraded at the time of care and become a Mobile Intensive Care Unit (UTIM), with the intervention of the Light Units of Rapid Intervention (ULIR) already available to the Emergency Medical Care System (SAMU).

The all-terrain ambulances were given on loan directly to the traditional Wixaritari authorities, governors and community commissioners in each community, by the general director of OPD Servicios de Salud Jalisco, José de Jesús Méndez de Lira.

The distribution of the units was carried out by means of a regionalization, taking into account the proximity between communities, and it was specified to which localities each ambulance will provide service, in order to have the capacity to provide prompt and timely attention to emergencies.

The ambulances will be kept in the Health Centers of the community where they were assigned.

With this, we continue working under the premise of bringing emergency medical attention to every corner of the state and attending emergency situations in a timely manner.