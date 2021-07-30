Announced Second Doses of AstraZeneca for Adults From 50 to 59 Years



Second doses are announced for the 50 to 59 years old population, who received the first dose two months ago. Finally, this Tuesday, August 3, the biologic will be applied to those who received the first dose, in both venues: The Naval Hospital and the sports unit La Lija, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. For those who received the AstraZeneca vaccine a couple of months ago, who belong to the 50 to 59 years old population sector, they must present the document that was given to them on that occasion, which is part of the registration that they printed and presented to be vaccinated, where their data and the lot of the vaccine are indicated, as well as the date of application of the biologic. Jaime Alvarez Zayas, director of the VIII Health Jurisdiction, confirmed that this Tuesday the second dose for adults from 50 to 59 years old will arrive, since there is still time for it to have the desired effect and reinforce the protection, the biologic that is expected to be applied for this second dose that has been waiting for a couple of months is from AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals.

He also informed that only and exclusively people in this age range (50 to 59 years old), who received the AstraZeneca vaccine two months ago, have been summoned. HOSPITALIZATIONS INCREASE On the other hand, the head of the health sector in the region also explained the percentage of occupancy of covid areas; although he clarified that this table is very dynamic and may vary. The Regional hospital of Puerto Vallarta is at 74 percent of its capacity; the General Hospital of Zone IMSS 42, at 88 percent, the ISSSTE, at 83 percent, the private clinic Medassist, at 200 percent, the Joya hospital, 96 percent and Medical Center, at 40 percent; which adds up to an average of 85 percent.