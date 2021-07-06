Bars and Nightclubs Could Be Closed Down



Bars and nightclubs must comply with the restrictive provisions imposed in June regarding capacity and bio-sanitary measures against the coronavirus. This is due to the notorious increase of new infections of covid-19 in the state, which is attributed to the carelessness of young people who frequent bars and nightclubs. The governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, informed that this Tuesday he will have a meeting with members of the economic sector of Jalisco, including bars and nightclubs, who "will be summoned to evaluate the measures that are being implemented, with the message that any business that does not comply will be definitively closed and these measures will be applied starting this weekend". He added that "we cannot put the health and life of the people of Jalisco at risk because someone in charge of a business is not complying with the health measures".

YOUNG PEOPLE ARE ALREADY MORE VULNERABLE Alfaro referred that the contagion of covid-19, we have already demonstrated it by the studies that are being done on the matter. (Contagions) are not occurring in schools, they are not occurring in workplaces, they are occurring in places where people go to have fun and where they take off their masks, that is where we are going to concentrate". He acknowledged that for now the economy cannot be stopped again, "we cannot stop again, but we have to understand that there is a very specific problem". He affirmed that in Jalisco "we do not want to go back to taking additional restriction measures, but if the people and above all the businesses help us to comply with the established rules, we will not allow this problem to get out of control again".