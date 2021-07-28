Bars and Nightclubs Will Be Closed in Vallarta



In view of the increase of cases and hospitalizations due to covid-19, the Board of Health issued the following measures that will go into effect as of Friday, July 30 to face the rebound of the disease. The announced restrictions are the reduction of capacity in restaurants that currently operate at 70 percent, with the new restrictions will be 50 percent of what is allowed. Bar and nightclub operations will be cancelled for the entire month of August. In closed event halls the capacity was reduced from 300 to 150 people. In order not to affect the operation of hotels, the hotel occupancy rate will remain at 80%.

BARS AND NIGHT CLUBS DID NOT UNDERSTAND With respect to the closing of bars and nightclubs, the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramirez, emphasized that "it was a warning in time, we said and pointed out that the established protocols were not being complied with" the people in the bars and nightclubs were acting without any sanitary measures, they were acting irresponsibly, there was no reaction, preventive measures were taken with the municipalities and these were insufficient and today the message is strong, we have to return to classes and education comes first before partying. Alfaro announced that in view of the cancellation of bars and nightclubs, he instructed the Economic Board to generate a pool of resources that will support the personnel of these businesses with salaries so that all employees will have a guaranteed income this month.