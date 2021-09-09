Billionaire Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos to Reverse Aging



Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Russian billionaire and science and technology investor Yuri Milner will join forces to fund research for Alto Labs, a new biotech company dedicated to discovering a new way to reverse aging, Reuters reported. Alto Labs was founded in early 2021 in the United States, and "has so far raised at least $270 million," the agency said. In addition to investments from billionaires, the company will have financial backing from other companies in the technology sector and venture capital investors. Alto Labs will focus on studying cellular reprogramming to add special proteins to a cell to signal it to return to a stem cell-like state".

Renowned specialists such as Shinya Yamanaka, Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2021, who will chair the company's scientific advisory board, and Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte, a Spanish biologist from the Salk Institute, California, USA, will be involved. Manuel Serrano, from the Institute for Biomedical Research in Barcelona, who says he will earn between five and ten times what he earns now as a scientist in Spain. The philosophy of Altos Labs is to do research driven by curiosity. "This is what I know how to do and I love it," said Serrano. In this case, through a private company, we have the freedom to be bold and explore, and in that sense it rejuvenates me. It should be noted that Shinya Yamanaka won the Nobel Prize in 2012 for the discovery of cellular reprogramming. Yamanaka and his team discovered a series of factors, now known as Yamanaka factors, that play a vital role in the creation of induced pluripotent stem cells, cells that have the ability to become any cell in the body