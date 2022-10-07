Cases Of Seismic Smallpox In Women



Since last June, when the first case of monkeypox was confirmed in Jalisco, only men had been infected.

Four months after this first record, the first three cases in women were reported today, as a result of epidemiological surveillance actions led by the Jalisco Ministry of Health (SSJ) and in which all health institutions in the state participate.

As of Monday, October 3, there are 242 confirmed cases, of which 98.8 percent are males, with an average age of 34 years; and 1.2 percent are females, with an average age of 29 years.

Of the total number of cases, 20 are still active (only 8.2 percent), while 234 (91.8 percent) have already passed the infection period.

All cases are reported by the Instituto de Diagnóstico y Referencia Epidemiológicos "Dr. Manuel Martínez Báez" (InDRE), the only nationally authorized body for the processing of tests and notification of results.

To date, 511 consultations have been provided to people requesting information, clarification of doubts or referrals to medical services, and the health status of 40 people is currently being monitored.

Place of residence of the total number of confirmed cases: 175 from municipalities in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (AMG), 49 from other municipalities in Jalisco, 1 from another state of the country (treated here) and 17 from another country.



That is why it is important to continue taking care of oneself and to have the responsibility to take care of others, in order to avoid the increase of contagions in the state.