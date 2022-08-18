Cell Therapy

Regenerative Medicine in Orthopedics and Traumatology

A brief explanation of cell therapy in general in Traumatology and how it can help us.

Mesenchymal stem cell therapy in Disorders, Pathologies, and injuries of the Musculoskeletal System, stimulate the patient's own cellular regeneration, resulting in the improvement and regeneration of injuries and partial ruptures in a shorter period of time, effectively reducing the symptoms, providing a faster recovery of the injury and a significant improvement in the quality of life and significant improvement in the quality of life.

Cell therapy is focused on people whose physical activity/work causes premature wear and tear and mild injuries.

premature wear and tear and mild to moderate injuries. It is also a superb and low-risk therapeutic option

and low risk in patients with co-morbidities such as heart problems, Diabetes Mellitus

or any pre-existing medical condition where surgery would be too risky to perform on them.

The anatomical areas of application that have shown clinical improvement are: knee,

hip, shoulder and in very specific cases ankle; in addition in sites of tendon insertion as in rotator cuff injuries.

rotator cuff injuries in the shoulder.

The doses that can be handled, will depend on the evaluation by the specialist physician and are

directly related to the site of injury, patient expectations and whether it is within the joint or direct to the site of injury.

joint or direct to the site of injury as in a partially ruptured tendon.

At CELLSTIME CLINIQUE REGENERATIVE MEDICINE we work together with Lcells

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Bank, a laboratory specialized in the cryopreservation of mesenchymal stem cells, complying

mesenchymal stem cells, complying with the highest quality standards, (COFEPRIS 12 TR 14 0039 00019.

Thus demonstrating its biosafety for use in patients, as an effective and safe therapy in the aforementioned pathologies.



safe therapy in the aforementioned pathologies.

Photo by Cofepris

The initial comprehensive assessment of each patient, as well as the application of mesenchymal stem cells by means of infiltration

The initial comprehensive assessment of each patient, as well as the application of mesenchymal stem cells through intralesional infiltration is in charge of Dr. Oscar Rojas Rositas,

Specialist in Orthopedics and Traumatology from the Universidad Juárez Autónoma de México and subspecialty in Orthopedic Surgery.

and Sub-specialty in Surgery of Bone Infections and Pseudoarthrosis by the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

National Autonomous University of Mexico.

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)