Clarification of Doubts About Late Payers



What will happen with the people between 40 and 49 years old, who did not get vaccinated in June, so they have not been able to be vaccinated and fall into the category of stragglers, for having been vaccinated on other dates, today they are still waiting for the special period for stragglers. With reference to this, the director of the Eighth sanitary region, Jaime Alvarez Zayas, commented that the people who were not vaccinated in the period that corresponded to them, according to their age, will have to wait for the necessary period between doses, because they will have to be vaccinated again with the age group with which they received the first dose. These days only people 40 years of age and older are being vaccinated, until Friday, but only those who received the first dose during the month of June, since during this period the cycle between the first and the second dose is being completed.



We know that there is a percentage of people who were vaccinated with other age groups such as those of 30 and over or even those between 18 and 29 years of age, in this case they should wait for those cycles to be presented again, that the Secretary of Welfare informs the Secretary of Health of the dates, so that they can be attentive and comply with their vaccination cycle. The most important thing is to receive the booster, there will be second doses for everyone, but the age periods and the deadlines between the first and the second dose must be respected according to what is stipulated by the health sector. VACCINATION NEXT WEEK Likewise, the person in charge of the health sector in the region said that it is expected that next week the booster for people from 18 to 29 years and older, who received the Sinovac biologic, will arrive. Meanwhile, the population from 30 to 39 years old who received the first dose of AstraZeneca in July, is expected to receive the second dose in September, since this vaccine has a longer application time between one vaccine and another.

In addition, a new day will be given only for the stragglers who, for various circumstances, have not come to receive any of the biologicals. He also reminded that there is a "Support for Covid Bereaved" program through which the relatives of people who have died from this disease can receive 11,460 pesos from the Federal Government to cover funeral expenses. This procedure is carried out digitally, by a direct family member, by entering the platform https://www.deudoscovid.gov.mx./ and having at hand the CURP of the deceased and the applicant, death certificate, official identification of the applicant and documentation proving relationship.