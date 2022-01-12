Companies Are Affected By Infected Personnel In Vallarta

As people have been infected, they have had to abandon their positions, so companies have been left with several vacancies available. This new variant is very contagious, so it has been increasing considerably. The increase in the number of coronavirus infections in the last two weeks has already affected the labor force of several companies of the tourist industry in Puerto Vallarta. There are reports in some hotels and restaurants of the city that indicate that in the last few days workers from different airlines have tested positive for Covid-19.

This situation has forced the companies not to count on the sick workers, who are forced to rest at home in order to avoid a greater propagation of the virus in the sources of employment. At this moment, there are affected hotels and restaurants that have also asked their healthy employees and collaborators to redouble their efforts to carry out their work at the beginning of the year. In hotels, restaurants and businesses there is still a lot of economic movement in this winter season, so the workload has not decreased, even when some of the employees and collaborators are sick and resting at home. As far as is known, most of the workers who have tested positive for Covid-19 belong to a union and this will guarantee that their salaries and benefits will be respected, even if they have been sent home because of the SARS-CoV-2 illness.