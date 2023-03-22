Covid-19 Pediatric Vaccination Cycle Comes To An End



After several weeks of being open, the pediatric vaccination days against COVID-19 that were carried out in health centers in the 125 municipalities of the state of Jalisco, aimed at protecting girls and boys from 5 to 11 years of age with complete vaccination schedules, have concluded.



The Ministry of Health of Jalisco (SSJ) will await indications from federal health authorities as to whether there will be future days to vaccinate children in this age range, and will inform the population in a timely manner.



From its beginning, in July last year, to February 28, 2023, around 250 thousand biologicals were applied, protecting 40 percent of children from 5 to 11 years of age in health centers and other authorized immunization points; even taking the vaccine to elementary schools to bring parents and guardians closer and facilitate the vaccination of their daughters and sons.



The vaccine is an effective protective measure to prevent complications from coronavirus infection, which the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended even though the disease has a low incidence in children, less than 0.5 percent, and for which it authorized only the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine.



The SSJ urges families to adopt as part of their daily habits other prevention measures, which are also effective in reducing the transmission of infections, such as frequent hand washing with soap and water and seeking medical attention in case of symptoms of the disease.



WEEKLY CASE COUNT



During epidemiological week 11 (March 12-18, 2023), 766 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported (873 fewer cases than in epidemiological week 5), for a cumulative total of 707,904 infected persons; as well as two deaths due to this disease, for a cumulative total of 19,982 deaths reported for this cause, as of March 18.