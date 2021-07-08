First Patient With Delta Variant From India



The patient is originally from Nagpur, India, who arrived in Mexico on April 18, 2021, in the municipality of Zapopan, where the first case of Delta variant SARS-COV-2 was detected. The day before (April 17), he presented symptoms of cough, fever, chills and headache, followed by chest pain and difficulty in breathing. The State Public Health Laboratory (LESP) processed his sample and sent it to the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (INDRE), a federal authority that confirmed that it corresponded to the Delta variant. The patient was seen by a private physician, who confirmed Covid-19 by antigen test. Since the patient came from India and the epidemiological situation in that country, it was decided to take a PCR sample, which the LESP sent to INDRE for genotyping.

The patient was managed at home and did not require hospitalization. Epidemiological investigation and follow-up of contacts was performed, including the private physician who attended the case and the patient's interpreter. Two samples tested positive for SARS-COV-2, but not for the Delta variant. All three cases are currently recovered. To date, the ISS has some samples in studies of people who present criteria of suspicion of having suffered the SARS-COV-2 infection with variant B.1.617.2 whose presence is a latent risk worldwide and that are international travelers especially from countries with this variant or people who had COVID-19, despite having received the vaccine; to date the INDRE has not confirmed more cases of this variant whose presence is a latent risk worldwide.