Hospital Occupancy Remains Low In Jalisco



In the last week of February, hospital occupancy for COVID-19 in Jalisco was 3.9 percent, which represents an average of 33 people who were hospitalized in public hospitals in Jalisco, where there are 839 beds available for this disease.

This indicator remains stable and is a sign of a better epidemiological outlook in the state; although the pandemic is still active and the recommendation of the Ministry of Health of Jalisco (SSJ) is to adopt self-care and preventive measures among the habits that favor a healthy life.



Regarding the vaccination against COVID-19, last week, 910 doses were applied in the Health Centers under the responsibility of the Health Services of Jalisco to complete the scheme (which is two doses with an interval of at least 21 days) and thus protect children between 5 and 11 years old.



It should be recalled that this population group was administered the pediatric vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech laboratories, the only one authorized by the World Health Organization (WHO) for children in the aforementioned age range.



WEEKLY CUT-OFF OF CASES



During epidemiological week 09 (February 26 to February 4, 2023), 901 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported, which represents 738 fewer cases than in epidemiological week 05 (January 29 to February 4, 2023) when 1,639 cases were reported.



The accumulated number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic to date is 706,236 people infected; while in week 09, eight deaths were reported due to this disease, for a total of 19,972 deaths reported due to this cause, as of March 4.