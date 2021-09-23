Hospital Reports Good Response to Vaccine



The Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital received this Wednesday a good number of young people who came for their second doses of the Sinovac vaccine, as well as pregnant women and people between 30 and 39 years of age, who received the AstraZeneca vaccine. At 9:00 a.m., people began to arrive to receive their pending second dose, for which hospital health personnel were already prepared to receive them. As they were arriving, they were being taken to registration and immediately to their waiting area to receive the vaccine and complete their registration. Everything was very orderly and they received attention quickly, which facilitated the vaccination process, resulting in a very productive day.

Captain Aidee Flores Juarez, director of the Naval Hospital, informed that the goal in 4 days of vaccines will be of 4 thousand vaccines that will be applied during 4 days, that is to say, from Tuesday to Friday. Therefore, yesterday about one thousand vaccines were applied, which is what is scheduled per day, however, if there were more people arriving on time from 9 am to 5 pm, they would also be attended. Foreigners from the United States and Canada also came to receive their second dose of AstraZeneca. Also workers from the business sector came to the application of the vaccine during the day of the day that began this week for people from 30 to 39 years of age who are receiving the biologic from AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals