Hospitals In Nayarit Are Overcrowded



It is eminent that the Christmas holidays and celebrations left hundreds of people infected in the region, this had already happened before in other European countries, so the WHO had already preceded the increase in the number of covid infections, so this should not surprise us and now we only have to learn and follow the safety protocols to avoid further infections.Two of the main general hospitals of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in the state of Nayarit were reported as overcrowded by the federal government's Ministry of Health.

In its IRAG Network Information System report, which reports the occupation of hospital beds with Covid-19 patients, the federal Ministry of Health reports the IMSS hospitals in the city of Tepic and in the municipality of Bahía de Banderas as full. In its daily report it details that the General Hospital of Zone 1, located in Tepic, is at 100 percent occupancy with coronavirus patients. It also states that IMSS Zone 33 General Hospital, located in the town of San Vicente, in Bahía de Banderas, is at 100 percent occupancy with Covid-19 patients. In view of this situation, the Ministry of Health of the federal government reiterated its call to the population in general to reinforce the protocols and sanitary measures in the event of the disease, to use masks, antibacterial gel and to avoid crowds.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is highly contagious, so that infections have skyrocketed among the population, Fatigue, sore throat, headache, muscle aches, fever and night sweats among others.