In Just 24 Hours Jalisco Reached 4 Thousand 636 Infections



The wave of COVID-19 infections in Jalisco continues to grow, and with 4,636 cases in this Friday's report, there have been eleven consecutive days in which the Radar system's report has reached a maximum number of positive tests. The increase in the incidence of the disease surpassed the projections made by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, which estimated that the maximum peak would be reached on January 27, and then begin to decrease.



The downward trend is not yet registered, as 197 more cases were reported today than last Thursday. In addition, 27 deaths were confirmed, 345 deaths have occurred this month and the total number of deaths from the virus has reached 17,977 since the beginning of the health contingency. The Ministry of Health of Jalisco (SSJ) informed that there are 957 people hospitalized due to the virus, 31 less than in the previous report. There are 860 beds occupied in public hospitals and 97 in private hospitals. In facilities of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) there are 550 patients, 145 in hospitals under the SSJ; 105 in Civil Hospitals of Guadalajara and 60 in the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE). Occupancy in public hospitals decreased from 57.5% to 55.9%; in the most recent weekly report, the state government stated that there were 1,538 beds available to attend COVID patients.