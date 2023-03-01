Influenza Vaccination Campaign Ends



Jalisco concludes the general influenza vaccination campaign in first place nationally in terms of the number of vaccines administered with respect to the overall goal for the 2022-2023 winter season. To date, 2,500,000,136 vaccines have been administered throughout the state and only a few doses are still available in some health units and for vulnerable groups.



The Ministry of Health of Jalisco (SSJ) recognizes the effort and collaboration in this important outreach of the institutions of the entire sector, IMSS, ISSSTE and OPD Servicios de Salud Jalisco; and the remarkable response of the citizens derived from the culture of prevention.



The medical units where the biologic was applied were Health Centers of the SSJ, IMSS and ISSSTE, as well as health fairs and various public points where it was promoted.



Additionally, for the second consecutive week, no new cases or deaths from influenza were reported, so that the accumulated total for Jalisco remains at 274 confirmed cases and 19 deaths during the winter season.



In Mexico, from last October to date, 8,945 cases and 255 deaths from influenza have been confirmed. The states where most cases have been detected are: Mexico City, Nuevo Leon, Queretaro, Aguascalientes and Puebla.



The SSJ urges the population to maintain basic prevention measures such as frequent hand washing with soap and water, the use of alcohol-based gel, consumption of fruits and vegetables, a balanced diet, proper hydration, and the use of masks for all people with symptoms of any respiratory disease to avoid contagion.