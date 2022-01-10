Jalisco To Receive Covid-19 Booster Vaccine



It is expected to protect the educational sector, since this biologic has all the quality, safety and efficacy standards required by health authorities to be applied to the population. Starting this Tuesday, the government of Jalisco will resume the vaccination campaigns in the educational sector, with the objective of protecting the health of teachers, directors, administrative and support personnel of public and private schools of all levels that work in the state.

Therefore, all educational personnel who received a dose of CanSino in April and May 2021, will be vaccinated again from January 12 to 16. The Ministry of Health of Jalisco confirmed that the application of the booster vaccine against Covid-19 will be carried out in three macro-modules of the Metropolitan Area of Guadalajara (AMG) and 11 municipalities in the interior of the state. The biologic to be used as a booster was developed by the U.S. biotechnology and pharmaceutical company Moderna and meets the quality, safety and efficacy requirements demanded by the health authorities to be applied to the population

In order to carry out an orderly, safe and efficient vaccination day, starting Tuesday, January 11 at 12:00 noon, education workers will be able to access the following government site, Stipulated by the health sector.

This entry will be to schedule your appointment and choose the module closest to your home or workplace, regardless of the educational institution to which you belong.