Jalisco, With 100 Contagions Per Hour



The governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, informed that in one week 16,011 cases were registered, 15,991 of which were active cases, 374 people hospitalized with a quarter of the hospital occupancy, without representing a risk for the health sector. In addition to having a positivity rate of 34.2 percent and 47 deaths in week 2 of this month. The figures reveal that in the most recent week the municipalities of the entity have registered almost 100 coronavirus infections per hour, a figure that is already considered very high. "The percentage of our occupancy, of our hospital infrastructure, is at 26.8 percent, that is to say, we have occupancy only a quarter of the capacity we have for attention in Jalisco, of our state public system.

At this point we had 1,795 a year ago, today we have 324, that is the difference". And in intensive care bed occupancy we are at 20.5 percent, added Alfaro Ramirez. In terms of isolated health personnel, 801 people have been detected in OPD, health services, out of a total of 22,000 workers. Likewise, the governor assured that at this moment the medical attention capacity of our health system is not compromised. Regarding Puerto Vallarta, Ana Barbara Casillas, General Coordinator of Social Development Strategy, informed that the municipalities with the highest incidence are: Colotlan, Puerto Vallarta, Atenguillo, Guafalajara, and Villa Guerrero , Zapopan and San Pedro Tlaquepaque, among others.