Jalisco With Nearly 4 Thousand Daily Covid-19 Infections



With 3,832 cases confirmed by the Radar Jalisco system in the last 24 hours, the state added another record number of Covid-19 infections reported in the daily report. The accumulated total reached 454,917 people affected by the virus in the almost two years of the sanitary contingency. The number of hospitalizations also continues to increase; the database of the Ministry of Health of Jalisco (SSJ) reports 714 people treated in public hospitals and 35 in private hospitals. In the public sector, the greatest demand is registered in facilities of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) with 444 patients; there are 123 in hospitals of the SSJ; in the Civil Hospitals of Guadalajara 97; while in the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) there are 50.



After the increase in the number of Covid-19 beds made available, hospital occupancy stood at 46.42% of the 1,538 spaces available. In the last 24 hours, 13 deaths were confirmed; so far this month, 227 deaths have been reported due to the virus and since the beginning of the pandemic, 17,859 deaths have been reported. Maintaining sanitary measures and following the authorities' protocols will be key to stop the accelerated increase of Covid-19 infections, as well as staying at home, if it is not necessary to go out; after the governor announced that it will be a key factor to work at home to control the number of infections by this disease