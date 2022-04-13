Mass Vaccination Begins



Jalisco is launching a massive vaccination strategy against Covid-19 focused on the application of the booster dose for people over 18 years of age.

The purpose of this vaccination is to protect the population and create a common shield against the pandemic.

For this reason, from April 18th to April 30th vaccination will be available at all Health Centers in the state that have a cold network, as well as in modules that will be in charge of the brigades of the Health sector, with the support of private initiative and municipalities, including Puerto Vallarta, where there is an excellent disposition on the part of the authorities at the three levels of government.

MAXIMUM CAPACITY

The head of the Ministry of Health of Jalisco, Fernando Petersen Aranguren, informed that during the period from April 18 to 30, the Vaccination Macro Module set up in the Benito Juarez Auditorium, in the municipality of Zapopan, will be working at its maximum capacity to immunize with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"The main call is to all the adult population that has yet to receive their booster, in addition to this intensive vaccination day, we will also be applying first and second doses of AstraZeneca's biologic for adults".

He added: "We will have two modalities to expand the options for citizens, with or without an appointment, which can be obtained through the state platform and in both shifts".

He highlighted that in inland municipalities, the vaccine against Covid-19 will be available in the Health Centers that have a cold network and that, in addition to the dissemination of the centers in each sanitary region, the Call Center of the Ministry of Health (line 333-823-32-20) will also be available 24 hours a day to provide information on the vaccination campaigns in force, as well as: addresses, dates, schedules and requirements to be immunized.

HEALTH SHIELDING

Petersen Aranguren indicated that with this massive strategy, Jalisco continues to advance towards the goal of shielding the largest adult population against Covid-19.

This strategy is in accordance with federal guidelines and recent agreements of the National Vaccination Plan.