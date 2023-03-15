Maximum Application Of Tests In Covid-19 Detection



Three years after facing the COVID-19 pandemic, Jalisco has more than 2.8 million tests applied in laboratories authorized by the federal government to detect or rule out the disease, one of the most forceful actions to cut the chain of transmission of infections.

As of yesterday, March 12, the test positivity rate remains low, as does the number of hospital beds occupied by patients with this infection. Both indicators are important to measure the risk posed by the pandemic, and are now stable, having declined for several weeks.



Although the pandemic continues to be active and in order to continue reducing the number of active cases, the Ministry of Health of Jalisco (SSJ) is calling on the population to seek medical attention in the presence of respiratory symptoms, and to take protective measures to avoid infecting others.



WEEKLY CASE REPORT



During epidemiological week 10 (March 5-11, 2023), 902 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported, which represents 737 fewer cases than in epidemiological week 05 (January 29-February 4, 2023) when 1,639 cases were reported.



The cumulative number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic as of March 11 is 707,138 people infected; while in week 10, eight deaths from this disease were reported, for a total of 19,980 deaths reported for this cause, as of March 11, 2023.



It is important to continue to maintain health measures to avoid contagion with the use of antibacterial gel, wash your hands and cover your nose if you have a cold to avoid any type of contagion due to the low temperatures that have been occurring in different parts of the republic,