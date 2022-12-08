Most Cases Of Covid-19 In Jalisco Classified As Mild



During the last few weeks there has been an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Jalisco, most of whom are suffering from the mild form of the disease and who are urged to take their treatment at home and to follow protective measures to cut the chain of infection and not transmit the virus to family members and people around them.

According to the epidemiological surveillance monitoring of the Jalisco Ministry of Health (SSJ), hospitalizations remain at a low level, with less than ten inpatients statewide, as of December 3.

Additionally, no deaths due to SARS-CoV-2 were reported last week (November 27 to December 3).

The increase of Covid-19 and other respiratory infections is coinciding with the decrease in environmental temperature, typical of the winter season, so the SSJ reiterates the importance of going to the doctor for a good diagnosis of the disease, recovering at home (do not go to work, school or public places while having symptoms) and, very important, follow measures such as the use of masks and frequent hand washing.

The coronavirus vaccine is the great tool that keeps the population protected. In Jalisco, this week special brigades are once again visiting communities in the Wixárika region, in the north of the state, to apply the corresponding doses to children from five to eleven years of age, and boosters to those over 18 years of age.

From December 5 to 9, vaccination days are also open with first and second doses available for children from five to eleven years old, in 21 health centers in the Metropolitan Area of Guadalajara (AMG) and in 43 health centers in other municipalities of the state. It is enough to arrive during service hours. No appointment is required.

In all cases, complete documentation must be presented: CURP, federal record, official identification (of the adult accompanying the minor) and, if applicable, proof of the last dose received and appointment with printed QR.

In Jalisco, 757 pediatric vaccines were administered to the same number of minors from November 28 to December 2. This vaccine is produced by Pfizer-BioNTech Laboratories and is the only one authorized to date by the World Health Organization (WHO) for children under 12 years of age.