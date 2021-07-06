Neglect of Measures, Increases Contagions in Vallarta



In view of the significant increase in the number of cases of covid-19 in the state and in tourist destinations such as Puerto Vallarta, Governor Enrique Alfaro asked Jalisco residents not to lower their guard, to increase detection tests and to supervise compliance with sanitary measures in businesses. He affirmed that the risk of contagion is still latent and proof of this is the 62 percent increase in the number of active cases and 17 percent in hospitalizations, also exceeding 5 percent of positivity as it had not been the case for several weeks. In view of this and the presence in the state of the Delta de la India variant, which is more contagious, the president asked Jalisco residents not to lower their guard, to continue using masks, to take shelter in case of symptoms and to get tested.

Tha Case in Puerto Vallarta: The governor affirmed that in view of this panorama, vacation centers such as Puerto Vallarta, Cihuatlan, La Huerta and the coast of Jalisco must abide by the sanitary dispositions in force. This is due to the fact that the increase registered in the tourist activity of Vallarta, with the arrival of more national and foreign tourists by road and air, has also caused an increase in the number of contagions of coronavirus in the Jalisco port. "A year ago this month Vallarta was receiving 445 flights from Mexico and from different countries, today we are receiving 7,400 flights and this explains why places like Puerto Vallarta, Cihuatlan, La Huerta on the south coast are the ones where the number of new infections is increasing the most", he pointed out.