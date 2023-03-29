New Case Of Monkeypox In Jalisco



During the most recent week, as of March 27th, the Jalisco Ministry of Health (SSJ) reported a new case of monkeypox confirmed in the state, bringing the accumulated number of cases since last June, when the first infection was reported, to 403.



To date, only one patient remains in active status, i.e. within the period in which he/she can still transmit the infection and during which he/she is requested to maintain home isolation. No deaths from mpox have been reported in Jalisco to date.



The Epidemiological and Sanitary Intelligence Unit (UIES) maintains permanent surveillance and monitoring of the disease. It is currently monitoring the health status of a person who had close contact with a positive case.



Likewise, in Jalisco, information continues to be provided and questions continue to be answered through the Call Center 33 38 23 32 32 20 and/or clinical evaluation of suspected cases in medical units of the various health sector institutions in the state. A total of 756 cases have been treated through these channels.



It should be noted that the transmission of mpox requires close skin-to-skin contact and/or contact with body fluids and moist areas.



The vast majority of confirmed cases are in the 30-39 age group (192 people in this range) with an average age of 33 years; while 98.3% correspond to males and 1.7% to females.The Secretariat of Health asks to follow the measures to avoid contagion of this disease by washing hands and using antibacterial gel, among other precautions.