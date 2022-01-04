Omicron Arrives In Jalisco, 16 Cases Reported; Governor



Yesterday morning, Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramirez, announced that the covid-19 variant has already arrived in Jalisco, and that there are registered cases reported by INDRE, an organization that informed about the positive result by RT-PCR, in real time in 16 samples sent for sequencing: 14 by the State Public Health Laboratory and 2 by private laboratories: Santo Domingo (1) and the Clinical Pathology Unit (1). In this regard, it was reported that 10 of the infections are in women, with an average age of 35 years, ranging from 19 to 67 years old. The most affected group was 25 to 44 years old.

One hundred percent were ambulatory cases. Only 12% (2) had a history of travel to the USA. The three main presenting symptoms were rumination, cough and fever. Seventy-five percent (12) started symptoms in week 50 (December 12-18). Cases by municipality of residence were as follows: 7 in Guadalajara, 4 in Zapopan, 1 in Tlajomulco, 1 Zapotlán el Grande, 1 in Morelia, and 2 are ignored, of the 21 samples sent to INDRE for genomic surveillance, in the last two weeks 66% corresponded to Ómicron. Likewise, it was reported that so far there are 155 people hospitalized in public hospitals, of which 12.4 percent are in general occupation and 11.8 percent in the Intensive Care Unit.

Experts are concerned that the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly around the world.