One Thousand Vaccines Are Administered at the Naval Hospital

The Naval Hospital participated this Tuesday in the first day of vaccination against the coronavirus in Puerto Vallarta for people from 30 to 39 years old, young people from 18 to 29 years old and pregnant women who came to receive the second dose of AstraZeneca and Sinovac. The new director of the Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital, Captain Aidee Flores Juarez, confirmed to this media that throughout the day there was a very good affluence of people to get the respective vaccination. The personnel of the Naval hospital, supported by personnel from the Health sector and the Delegation of the Mexican Red Cross in Puerto Vallarta, applied 800 booster doses of the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca to people from 30 to 39 years of age. They also applied a total of 200 doses of the Sinovac biologic to young people from 18 to 29 years of age and pregnant women who came for their booster vaccination.

This Wednesday will be the second vaccination day, so it is necessary that those who come with the new registration form, proof of the first application of the biologic and an official ID. The new schedule for this day is from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., this time only second doses will be applied. The process has been very agile and with a lot of order in the facilities of the Naval Hospital, which has facilitated the application of the vaccine to people from 30 to 39 years old, young people from 18 to 29 years old and pregnant women to complete their vaccination registration.