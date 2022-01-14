One Year Ago The First Vaccines Arrived In Jalisco



It has been a year of effort, improvement and learning together and participating with hundreds of people, women and men from different agencies and volunteers in the titanic task of bringing the vaccine to your arm to face COVID-19. After a long expectation and after the arrival of the first batch of vaccines sent by the Federation to Jalisco on January 12, 2021 at the Military Air Base, with 24,395 doses of the biological vaccine destined by the Federation to medical personnel, it was on January 13, one day later when the first vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus was applied in Jalisco. At that time the arrival was supervised and received by the Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramirez and the Secretary of Health in Jalisco, Fernando Petersen Aranguren along with a group of authorities, a year after this great event the head of health indicates: "One year after we applied the first vaccine in the health personnel of the Hospital General de Occidente, we can say that so far we have received more than 9 million vaccines, and we already have 84% of application of a single dose , and 68% of complete schemes for people over 18 years old". Petersen Aranguren added a heartfelt thank you to all the personnel involved, civil society, governments who have worked to bring the vaccine to every single person in the state in every municipality.

The first health worker to receive the vaccine was Dr. David Diaz Santana Bustamante, who has worked at the Hospital General de Occidente for 40 years, and who at 67 years of age continues to work as Chief of Preventive Medicine and Epidemiology of this institution and who has been working within the COVID-19 area in patient care. After 12 months with workshops for health and educational personnel, the elderly, adolescents, bedridden people and other groups, Santana Bustamante shares: "We have seen that the number of infections among health workers decreased a lot, I think this is the impact that has had the creation of antibodies that have given us the complete vaccination schedules and this has impacted favorably in the reduction of serious hospitalized." The arrival of the vaccine involves specific logistics, including temperature control, packaging and transportation, among others. Cristina Reynoso Bautista, State Coordinator of the Universal Vaccination Program explained: "once the vaccine arrives, it is transferred to our state warehouses, where it is ensured that the vaccine arrives at the right temperature and that it is the amount we have programmed for our municipalities". Angel Nuño Bonales, Director of Public Policies of the (SSJ) pointed out that the Jalisco Vaccination Model was a challenge thanks to the combined efforts of municipal, state and federal agencies: "Vaccination came to change in the epidemiological panorama of the pandemic, the most important thing is to understand that each of the vaccines has the safety and quality process required to be applied." To date, 53 deliveries of vaccines from different laboratories destined for Jalisco have been received from the Federation.