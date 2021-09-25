Pfizer Vaccine to Be Given to Children

On October 1, the registration for vaccination against COVID-19 for chronically ill children between 12 and 17 years of age will officially open, informed Hugo Lopez-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health, this Friday. It is estimated to vaccinate between 750,000 and 1.5 million people in this condition. Among the diseases to be considered for inoculation are: Immunosuppression.Severe chronic lung disease.Chronic kidney, liver or digestive system conditions.Chronic neurological disease.Cardiovascular disease.Diabetes and other endocrine diseases.Genetic or chromosomal abnormalities.Adolescent pregnancy. For the time being, the only vaccine that can be applied to this population sector is that of the pharmaceutical company Pfizer-BioNTech, since it is the only one that has proven to be effective in this vulnerable group.

The Undersecretary of Health indicated that teenage pregnancy is a public health problem in itself. In the operational strategy for this phase of the National Vaccination Program, the technical guidelines and list of comorbidities will be published on September 28. In addition, the first week of October, the immunization units will be ready. Unlike the first phases of inoculation, in which temporary vaccinator cells were established according to the territory, for this sector of the population each health institution will identify the population at risk and establish permanent stations. "Given the relatively limited universe in number, we will follow a procedure that is different from the general adult vaccination. (...) in this case as the vast majority or practically all are necessarily identified, because otherwise they would not be able to have a healthy life to the extent that diseases are controlled, we are going to use the national health system's own infrastructure. That is to say, in the medical units where these people are treated," said López-Gatell.