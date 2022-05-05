Reprogramming Of Measurements Reported For Covid-19



Due to the fact that the COVID-19 indicators are currently at a low level, but a period of mass meetings is about to begin, the Health Board will reschedule the session on preventive measures in force until after the Mother's Day celebrations.



The health experts who are members of this inter-institutional Board considered it appropriate to postpone the work session, which was originally scheduled for May 8, being rescheduled for the 20th of this month, giving ten days of margin to evaluate the behavior of the pandemic.



Therefore, the sanitary dispositions approved in the session of March 16 are extended until then. Among them, the use of masks in public places remains in force.



The decision was taken considering the low incidence of active cases of SARS-CoV-2 and the sustained downward trend in infections and hospitalizations, since as of April 30, only 2.1 percent of the beds available in Jalisco's public hospitals for the care of patients with COVID-19 were occupied, that is, only 21 beds were occupied in the entire state.



The Government of Jalisco reiterates that the correct use of masks, hand washing, ventilation of spaces, as well as vaccination are essential and effective elements to continue with the downward trend and prevent new outbreaks of the disease.



It is important to mention that in Jalisco, a little more than 10 million doses of vaccine against COVID-19 have been applied to all age groups, achieving a coverage of more than 80 percent of adults 18 years of age and older with a complete vaccination schedule.



It is worth remembering that the Board of Health authorized in the last work assembly to free 100 percent of the capacity for all events and recreational spaces, and also eliminated the requirement to present the vaccination card to enter establishments and events.



Headed by the State Government, the Health Board also approved the removal of all sanitary filters (mats, tunnels and thermometers) from businesses and establishments. The alcohol gel dispensers will be a service provided by the establishment to the public.



The Jalisco Ministry of Health (SSJ) invites the population to apply the COVID-19 vaccine booster and, in case of presenting symptoms of respiratory disease such as fever, cough, headache and sore throat, to isolate themselves and request a test to confirm or rule out infection by the new coronavirus.